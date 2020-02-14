Closings and delays
Felicia P. Smith, Sharon, PA

February 9, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Felicia P. Smith, Sharon, Pennsylvania - obit

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Felicia P. Smith will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Redeemed Sanctuary in Sharon, Pennsylvania; Rev. Tiffany Holden, Pastor.

Ms. Smith departed this life Sunday, February 9, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services on Saturday, February 15.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

