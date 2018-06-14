Federico “Fred” Rhodes Obituary

Federico “Fred” Rhodes, 60, passed away Monday, June 11, 2018 at his residence of massive coronary embolism.

He was born January 17, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of James and Philomina “Phyllis” Rhodes.

He was a 1976 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and attended Youngstown State University.

For the last 40 years he has worked for Control Transformer, Inc. in Cortland as a shear man.

He belonged to the Mecca Moose.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing and was artistically gifted especially wood crafts. Fred was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

He is survived by his mother, Philomina “Phyllis” Rhodes; his three children, Jason (Francesca) Rhodes of Warren, Eric (Lexi) Rhodes of Warren and Kyle (Nicole) Rhodes of Columbus; six grandchildren, Willow, Antonio, Giada, Lila, Carmela and Vincent and his companion of eight years, Danette Werner.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Family and friends may call Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 16 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church) with Rev. Craig A. McHenry officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Fred’s name to Children’s Rehabilitation Center, 885 Howland Wilson Road, Warren, Ohio 44484 or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Rhodes family.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.