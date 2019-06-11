Faye (Peoples) Morris Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, for Faye Peoples Morris, 84, who departed this life to her Heavenly home Saturday, June 8, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Faye Peoples Morris was born August 23, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Wiley Peoples and Ora Miller. To this union she was the first born of two children.

She was a caretaker to many. Faye loved to cook, entertain and was a true social butterfly.

She gave her life to Christ at an early age. She was a devoted member of Commandment Keepers Temple.

Faye leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Elmer Morris whom she married October 1, 1994; five daughters, Stephanie Smith, Deborah Johnson, Jacquelyn Morris, Gwendolyn Morris all of Youngstown, Ohio and Waretha Brown of Austintown, Ohio; her son, Larry (Gina) Johnson of Wildamor, California; 25 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Hollis of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, Faye was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Smith and brother, Clyde Peoples.

Family and friends may call on Friday, June 14 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44505.

