Faye L. Toothman Obituary

Hanoverton, Ohio - April 24, 2019

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 07:05 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 07:05 PM EDT

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Faye L. Toothman 75 of Hanoverton passed away at Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salem on April 24, 2019. Faye was born in Grant Town, WV on May 22, 1943, the daughter of the late John and Marie (Fuserini) Hibbs. She enjoyed crocheting and playing bingo for fun but most important to her was raising her family and spending time with them.

Survivors include her husband Robert Toothman and three children; Tina Toothman, Sheila Toothman and Greg Toothman. She is also survived by 2 sisters; Sarah Schnauffer, Laverna Baier a brother Calvin Hibbs, 3 grandchildren; Brittany, Emily and Brandon, as well as 7 great-grandchildren.

Per her request there will be no services held. Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.brownfhonline.com. Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home in Salem (330) 332-6363.

