Fannie Bell Williams Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at the New Bethel Baptist Church for Mrs. Fannie Bell Williams, 80, of Cleveland, formerly of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Mrs. Williams was born October 17, 1937 in Limestone, Alabama, a daughter of Shead, Sr. and Ida Bell Peebles Hobbs.

A loving homemaker, Fannie was a former member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Ministry and presently a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Fannie leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her peace, two daughters, Shirley (Gus) Murckson of Austintown and Ruby (Wayne) Hobbs-Johnson of Cleveland; four sisters, Birdie Woods and Jennie Powell both of Madison, Alabama and Bobbie Dean and Margaret Nelson both of Huntsville, Alabama; two grandsons, Brandon Murckson and Brian (Rachel) Murckson; a great-granddaughter, Kristen Murckson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy, whom she married in 1975 and who passed away May 11, 1996; six brothers, Shead, Jr., Amos, Jeremiah, Elijah, Albert, John Henry, James and Mose Hobbs and three sisters, Mary Frances Hobbs, Mahalia Cosby and Addie Rodgers.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 15, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 13 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.