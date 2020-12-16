GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – With profound sadness we announce the passing of F. Sam Alexander, our loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to the many many lives that he touched. Sam died suddenly at home on Sunday, December 13, 2020. He turned 83 years old in April.

Other than being with his family members that he cherished so much, or on the golf course looking for his next eagle, Sam died exactly where he wanted to: in his family home that he built in 1969.

Sam was born in Wilkensburg Hospital outside of Pittsburgh in April of 1937 to Foster and Agnes Preler Alexander. Unbenounced to Agnes at the time of delivery, Sam was a twin. Sam’s twin, Evelyn Arndt, survives with her children and grandchildren in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Sam graduated from Langley High School in 1954 where he loved and excelled in sports, cars, got good grades and grew into the outstanding good man that we all knew him to be for the rest of his life. Sam graduated from Thiel College in 1958. He was still an active Delta Sigma Phi fraternity member. Sam continued his education with two master’s degrees from Duquesne University.

It was one night at the former Pizza Shed in Greenville when he laid eyes on the beautiful Roseann Ucchino. Sam was charming, a sharp dresser, a great dancer and of course, a good man. He won her over and they were married for 49 years until her death.

Surviving are their three children and their families, Kelly Alexander, her husband, Mark Lyle and their two daughters, Samantha and Mackenzie, all of Princeton, New Jersey; Dr. Andrew Alexander, his wife, Susie Stanley Alexander and their three daughters, Amelia, Lana and Ava of Tampa, Florida and Dr. Maribeth A. Martel, her husband, Joseph and their two boys, Anthony and Dominic, all of Tampa, Florida.

Sam spent the majority of his career in Greenville, Pennsylvania as a guidance counselor where he positively impacted the lives of the many students he cared about and coached.

Above all, he was a very proud father and grandfather. His family meant everything to him, and he meant everything to his family. Anyone who has stopped to chat with him at the Greenville Walmart, (one of his favorite places to socialize) has undoubtedly seen the pictures of his family in his wallet that he was never without. He was a passionate Notre Dame fan, having commented that much of his painting and wallpapering money he earned on the side went to the school for his son’s tuition. It was a common site to see Sam wearing his Notre Dame jacket and baseball cap at the Little League fields at Riverside Park where he followed the kids’ baseball careers the whole way to college.

The family would like to thank the great people of Greenville, Pennsylvania for surrounding Sam with friendship and love for all of these years. Sam was a man of strong faith. He had an exceptionally full, happy, and successful life, very much full of love.

Private Family Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rev. June Boutwell, officiating Pastor of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that a donation be made to the Greenville Lion’s Club, 129 Woodshire Road, Greenville, PA 16125 if you choose to do so.

A party to properly celebrate Sam’s life will be planned post Covid.