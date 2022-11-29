NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – F. Michael Weida, passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida.

Born March 21, 1954 to Charles and Violet (Moranksy) Weida of Niles, Ohio, Mike was a man of many passions and talents.

A proud graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1972, he took great pride in being part of the illustrious Red Dragons football legacy. After high school, he continued his football career as a Thiel College Tomcat, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1977. He continued his education, earning a Master of Education degree from Kent State University in 1989.

He found his true calling working in higher education at Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, New York, where he spent 22 years, retiring in 2017 as the Director of Student Activities. Mike was famous at DCC not only for having a costume for every occasion, his witty banter and affinity for a good maple cream stick but for being the most genuine supporter of his colleagues and students. He inspired everyone around him to succeed, knowing he was there to cheer them on.

Mike, known affectionately as “Uncle Spike,” will be greatly missed by his brother, Charles Weida of Niles and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, a great-great-nephew and countless friends scattered across the United States.

Upon passing to his next great adventure, he rejoins his parents; sisters, Donna Weida, Rosemary (George) Karnofel, Wanda (Tom) Pabin, Althea Weida and Victoria Weida and brother, William Weida, who were all undoubtedly waiting with open arms, love and laughter.

Mike loved his life. He actively enjoyed every moment of retirement in sunny Sarasota surrounded by his family. He loved road trips and photographing his travels, turning much of his work into greeting cards that he proudly shared with anyone who would give him their address. He was the bringer of ice and soda to all holiday functions, an avid reader, knower of all things film and television, and lover of music. You could always count on his Johnny Mathis Sunday post and his daily photo series chronicling the life of Sexy Old Guy.

We will miss his humor, his hugs, his sparkling blue eyes and his wisdom. To all who have reached out, thank you. Please find solace in the outpouring of memories and love being shared about one of the most remarkable people we were lucky enough to know.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that anyone wanting to, please contribute to the Mike Weida Memorial Fund at Dutchess Community College, a fund he helped establish to support students in need and re-named to honor his legacy at DCC. You can donate online: https://1406.thankyou4caring.org/mikeweida. If you would like to make a donation by check, please make payable to Dutchess Community College Foundation, include Mike Weida in the memo line and mail to 53 Pendell Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

A celebration of life is being planned for Spring 2023 in his hometown of Niles, Ohio.