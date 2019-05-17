Willie N. Payton Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Willie N. Payton, Jr., 58, Youngstown, who departed this life on Monday, May 13, 2019.

Mr. Payton was born June 9, 1960, in New Orleans, Louisiana, a son of Willie and Ina David Payton.

He was a tow motor operator for Dinosole Plastic in Niles.

He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and keeping his cars shiny.

He leaves his mother; his wife, the former Deidra Dodson; his children, Monique (Dermel) Bonaparte and Ama Efura Dotson; siblings, Darryl and Troy Payton; grandchildren, Dominik, LaGodesse, Syheem, Blessing, Savion and Savar; mother-in-law, Essie M. Dodson and a nephew, Troy Payton, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father; son, Savar Hendrix; granddaughter, Unique Moore, Mary J. Houze MGM, Rosie Barnes PGM; aunts, Catherine Dixon and Helen Payto; uncles, Lester and Juior Payton and Alvester Davis, Esteen Davis MGF, Leo Payton PGF.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. prior to the service.