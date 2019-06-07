Teresa Wilkerson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Ms. Teresa Wilkerson, 52, Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her residence.

Ms. Wilkerson was born May 18, 1967, in Jersey City, New Jersey, a daughter of Fredrick McGeachy and Shirley Starks.

Teresa enjoyed cooking, dancing, outdoor events and taking care of her only son and spending time with her family and friends.

She leaves her son, Marquise Garvin; her siblings, Irving (Sonya Weaver) Wilkerson, Norman Wilkerson, Denise (Darryl) Wilkerson White and also sisters and brothers of the McGeachy name and a host of nieces and nephew.

She was preceded in death by her father and Kim Wilkerson.

Funeral arrangements handled by F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 10 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.