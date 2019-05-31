Karl Scott Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be viewing services on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Karl Scott, 64, Texas, who departed this life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Mr. Karl Scott was born April 29, 1955, in Alliance, Ohio, a son of Samuel and Katherine Woodberg Scott.

He was a graduate of Rayen High School, lived in Houston for more than 35 years and then relocated to Los Angeles in 2008 and was affiliated with the LA CAN for Homeless and remained with the organization until his death.

He leaves his son, Marcus Scott and four grandchildren, Kaleb Walters, Malyan, Tayshia and Tauien Scott; a great-grandson, Wyatt Walters; siblings, Samuel (Michelle) Scott, Beverly London, Wanda Miller, his twin, Karlissa (Jeff) Phifer, Michelle Scott, Rita Scott and Joey (Stephanie) Rivera along with a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ronald, Donald, Larry, Michael Scott and James Rivera.

