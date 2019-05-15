James Edward “Weegie” Thomas Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for James E. “Weegie” Thomas, 58, Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Mr. Thomas was born December 13, 1960, in Youngstown, a son of Hannable Thomas and Betty Johnson.

He was a graduate of Rayen High School and Harding Business College.

He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved dogs and wearing hats.

He leaves his mother; a daughter, Genelle White; a brother, Raymond Jennings; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; an uncle, Tommy Johnson and his companion, Candie Howell.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.