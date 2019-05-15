Annette Savoy Curry Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, at Third Baptist Church, on Monday, May 20, 2019, for Mrs. Annette Savoy Curry, 98, Washington, D.C., who departed this life on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Curry was born June 21, 1920, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Robert Tyler and Ida Mae Savoy.

She retired as an elevator operator at Strouss’ Department Store, was a nurse’s aide, a homemaker and a faithful member of the church and its Missionary Society and Sunday school teacher.

She leaves five children, Osyve Rodgers, Edmond Rodgers, Sr., Thomas Curry, Jr., Alvanetta (Reginald) Cribbs and Lisa D. Curry Chisolm; 17 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Curry, Sr. and a son, Julius Curry.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Monday, May 20 at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.