Zeta M. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zeta M. Jones, 93 of Youngstown, departed this life Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Mrs. Jones was born July 17, 1927 in Mavell, Arkansas a daughter of Ollie and Ida (Searcy) Gamble.

She attended the Mavell City School, before moving to Youngstown, where she finished her education at the Rayen High School.

She served as a certified nursing aide for over 40 years.

She enjoy cooking, sewing, reading the Bible and spending time with her family members. Her biggest pride was being married, her son’s and being around her family.

On May 29, 1948, she married the late Freeman Jones, Jr. They were united for 67 years before his departing in October 2015.

She is survived by her sons, Donald (Yvette) Jones of Forney, Texas, Dennis (Jolanda) Jones of Fort Worth, Texas, Deniso Jones of Dallas and Dexter Jones of Columbus; four brothers, Eilhue Gamble of Cleveland, George Gamble of St. Louis, Missouri, Isiah Gamble of East St. Louis and Herman Gamble of Indianapolis; three sisters, Beverly Bellamy of Garland, Texas, Velma Patrick of of Indianapolis and Jeanette Spann of Garland, Texas; niece/daughters, Judy Quarles and Carol Rhone; 14 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, L.C., Oscar and Irvin Gamble and one sister, Mattie Green Thomas.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: