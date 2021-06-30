Yaseen Ahmad Rashad Traylor, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Yaseen Ahmad Rashad Traylor, 45, of Youngstown, Ohio departed this life June 14, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York.

Mr. Traylor was born on November 21, 1975 in San Jose, California, the son of Mrs. Charlotte Lockett-Traylor and Mr. Alvin Traylor.

He was a fan of the Miami Dolphins, the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks. Growing up Yaseen loved teaching his brother how to play football. Yaseen’s favorite pastime was listening to music and sports channels.

Yaseen leaves to mourn his passing, a son, Yaseen Traylor Jr. of Youngstown, a daughter, Shaniya Dukes, of Warren, Ohio. Brothers, Alvin Patrick Traylor, Raheen Traylor both of Youngstown and Allen Coleman of Columbus, Ohio. Sisters, Nechelle McQueen and Danielle Hall, both of Youngstown, Ohio. Cousins, Bryant Youngblood, who he called his little brother, and Montez Lockett-Favors, who he called Mama #2 both of Youngstown, Ohio. And a host of nieces and nephews, all whom he loved dearly.

Yaseen was preceded in death by his beautiful mother, Mrs. Charlotte Lockett-Traylor, sister, Tracy Williams, and cousin, Keith Cleveland.

Funeral service will be Friday, July 2, 2021 at 9:30 am at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Please wear your masks over your mouth and nose while in the funeral home. Please do not linger so that the family can start their private family funeral service promptly at 9:30 am. Thank you in advance.