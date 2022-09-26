YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., 32 Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown Campus.



Ya-Ya was born March 25, 1990 in Youngstown, a son of Yarnell Mister Green, Sr., and Harriet Blair.

Yarnell was an overachiever, respectful, loving, an amazing father, uncle, brother, and a wonderful son. He was a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School, was a great basketball player, boxer, and amazing barber and was a cook at Chili’s Restaurant for over a year.



Yarnell leaves to cherish his memory, his mother; Harriet Blair, his father; Colonel Lucius Mealer, three children; Kendall Green, Alecia Anderson, Camron Green, three siblings; Shannon Mealer, Shayla (Braielyn) Blair and Shahara Blair, three nephews; Anthony Jackson, Jr., Salortove Mealer, and Jemier Blair, a niece; that he reared since birth Azariah Blair, a godsister; Taneja Williams, four aunts; Kitty Jordan, Merlin (Theodore) Metts, Pamela Brown, and Diane Brown, six favorite cousins; April Ross, Laqwanda Walker, Sharron Winphrie, Abron Hobby, Katherine Ross and Jessica Ross, five “play brothers” Raymond Allen, Jared Kleine, Trell Horne, Domonique Flower, and Robino Lawrence, and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father; Yarnell Mister Green, Sr., his grandmother; Christine Hobby, grandfather; Roosevelt Hobby, four uncles; Theodore Metts, Roosevelt “Rudy” Hobby, Bradley Metts, and Albert Jordon, three aunts; Cathy “Candy” Hobby, Elaine North, and Debbie Hobby, three cousins; Roosevelt “Puddy” Walker, Jay’Kwon Sharp, and Lataisha Walker.



Funeral service will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 11:00 am at New Bethel Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.



Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.



F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during their time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.