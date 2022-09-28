YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The beautiful moments of pregnancy have turned to sorrow and heartfelt loss with the death of baby Wynter Ryomi Hicks on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.



She leaves behind her mother, Niyah Hicks; grandparents, Krystlle Hicks and James Thomas, Sr.; numerous aunts, one uncle and other loving family members who will forever love her.



She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Darlene Hicks, Leonard Sykes, Sr., Raymond and Clare Wagner.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.