Wynonia C. Braxton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Wynonia C. Braxton, 76, of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Mrs. Braxton was born October 16, 1944 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a daughter of Almeda DeAromnd and Sydney Collins. After birth she relocated to Ohio where she spent most of her life, with the exception of two years that she spent in California.

She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and awesome homemaker, that raised four children; two being deaf and made it happen.

She worked as a cashier in early stages of life and later worked for the Salvation Army and volunteered at Goodwill Services in Columbus. She also was a co-owner of Unlimited Blessings Auto Sales located in Youngstown.

She was an avid bingo player, loved to do puzzles, read her scriptures, make frequent trips to the casino and ultimately kept the cooking Sunday dinner tradition going. She also enjoy playing board games with her family.

She leaves to mourn, four children, Leroy “Eric” (Donetta) Braxton, Pamela M. Braxton, Lavetta M. (Johnny) Braxton Ware and Tanya P. (Brian) Braxton; one sister, Patricia DeArmond; 11 grandchildren, Brandon, Eric, Breanna, Tre, DeAsha, JeBray, Cherye, Erica and Johvetta, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Leroy (Big Papa) Braxton, Sr.

Friends may come pay respect and sign the guest book from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

