Willie Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie Williams, 73, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Friday, October 8, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Williams was born March 23, 1948 in Warmsrings, Ga to Milton Sr. And Susie Mobley Williams.

He was a roofer and loved painting. He also enjoyed watching TV, sitting on the porch listening to music and hanging out with his brother Milton. He was a jokester who enjoyed making people laugh.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his children, Jeffery, Katina, Latrisha and Elizabeth Williams and Antwon and Dauntell Stanley; his brother, Milton Williams; his grandchildren including, Śhawntasia Moreland; his great-grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Visitation only will be held Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE.

