Willie Miles, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie Miles, Sr., 82, of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

Mr. Miles was born August 20, 1937 in Quitman, Georgia, a son to Wimond and Ida Lee Hall Miles.

He was a retired auto worker with General Motors and was of the Methodist faith.

He enjoyed playing cards and was an avid sports fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Byron (Janell) Miles, Lori (Jere) Beulah, Willie Keys; his stepdaughter, Christine (Christ) Jordan; one sister, Gladys Henderson; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Betty Johnson; his siblings, Gary J. Miles and Loulla Dendy.

There will be a viewing from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June, 22 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., a private service for the family will follow.

Social distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

