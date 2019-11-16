Willie L. Smith, Columbus, Ohio

F.D. Mason Funeral Home

November 4, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc., for Mr. Willie L. Smith, 65 Columbus, Ohio who departed this life on Monday November 4, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Smith was born August 15, 1954, in Bailey Mississippi, a son of Jimmie L and Eliza McNile Smith.

He was an Army veteran.

He leaves a host of children and grand-children.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc.

