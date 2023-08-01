YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Willie L. Oliver, Jr., 53 Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown Campus.

Mr. Oliver was born November 21, 1969 in Youngstown, a son of Willie and Belinda M. Cox Oliver, Sr.

Willie had a companion named Deconda Easley.

He was a 1988 graduate of The Rayen High School.

He got his CDL license and had two trucking jobs one of them was called “Pii”. His last job he worked construction and was a boxer in his younger days. Plus, he worked several other occupations as well.

He loved to go fishing, dancing, listening to old school music, going swimming and being a family comedian. He was very handy and loved to help people when he could and was a firm believer in God.

Willie leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Willie L. Oliver III and Brandon Bass, both of Youngstown; two daughters, Ciara Oliver and Dijonae Stewart, both of Youngstown; his father; a brother, Derrick (Alana) Oliver; ten grandchildren, Brionna, Arionna, Jordyn, Jasmyn, Braylon, and Jaden Bass, Zakarri, LeeShawn Oliver, Kiani Adams and Semajae Stewart-Hayes and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; a sister, Monique Williams; grandchild, Geleiah Stewart; grandparents, Jessie Bell Wheeler and William and Margaret Cox and an uncle, Randy.

Memorial service will be Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

We are honored that you chose us to care for your bereavement needs.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.