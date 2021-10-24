Willie Jim Felder, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie Jim Felder was born April 1, 1949 to Joe B. Felder and Mary Lee Felder in Youngstown Ohio. Early morning on Friday, October 15, 2021 Jim, 72, passed away from complications related to his stroke. Jim was in Hospice Care a few days prior to his death. Jim transitioned peacefully at home with his wife Kathleen Felder by his side, whom he married on August 6, 1988.

Jim spent his early years working for General Fireproofing, Jim devoted approximately 25 years to General Fireproofing before working for Commercial Intertek where he later retired.

Jim was a lifetime member of Southern Tavern where you can catch him watching Dallas Cowboys wow enjoying a cold beer. Jim was an excellent bowler and enjoyed bowling on the Southern Tavern and GF Bowling League. Jim was a master on the grill and enjoyed cooking at all the family events. While on the grill you can catch him telling jokes and talking about everyone that couldn’t cook. If you stayed by the grill long enough you would be sure to catch a great laugh plus sample a piece of meat that your mouth watered.

Jim is survived by his wife; mother-in-law, Betty Askew of Youngstown, Ohio; seven children, Tamara (Don), Andre (Tamieka) , Derrick, Ahsehale and Tabranda (Erick), all of Youngstown, Ohio, Latonia (Terrance) and Lakesha (Philippe) of Swaney and Mcdonough, Georgia; siblings, Joan (Solomon), Tonya (Ellise), Dorthy (Rev. Lewis), Dannette (Jayson), all of Youngstown, Ohio, Stephone Of Detroit Michigan, Tony (Barbra) Of Stockton, California, Marilyn (Herman) of Toledo, Ohio and Madison of Seattle, Washington; 38 grandkids; 36 great-grandkids and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is his son, Maurice; parents, Mary, Joe and Elinor Felder and Daniel Askew; siblings, Joe, Marlene, Shelia and Ronald; grandson, Teandre and a special niece, Dereisha Brown.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be Monday, October 25, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

Please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask over your nose and mouth when entering the building.

