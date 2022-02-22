YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Willie Jean Franklin-Johnson 81, of Youngstown, transitioned this earthly life and was greeted by the angels to receive her heavenly reward on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Franklin-Johnson was born August 27, 1940 in Montgomery, Alabama a daughter of James and Marie Greene Franklin.

She was affectionately known as “Jean” and was a past member of Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She loved playing cards, having card parties, going to the casino, to play bingo and keeping her yard up planning flowers and feeding the birds. Jean loved talking lots of stuff in fun and talking to her sisters on the phone.

She leaves the cherish for memory her children, Lawrence “Larry” Johnson, Sr., Kristine Johnson both of Youngstown; her stepchildren, Myron (Cheryl) Johnson, Gerald Johnson and Puella Stoddard; her grandchildren, Manuel (Cina) DuBose and Janay (Mike) Burnette; 15 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; five sisters, Lilly (Pearl) Sanders, Lane Franklin, JoAnn Franklin, Gussie D. Franklin and Rhonda F. Franklin; her sister-in-law, Lena Franklin; her son-in-law, Manuel DuBose Sr.; her Godson, Daryl Harvey; a special niece, Terry Franklin; a special like son, Glenn “Donut” Floyd; a special like daughter, Minster Terry Mims-Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and close friends.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Lawrence Johnson Sr.; her parents; her daughter, Jeanette Franklin-DuBose; her brother, Buster Franklin; her sisters, Mary Carr, Minnie E. Franklin, Lila M. Easterly and Elizabeth (Nitty) Franklin.

A Homegoing Celebration Service of a wonderful life will be held 11:00 a.m Friday, February 25, 2022 at New Vision New Day Ministries 1970 Everett Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44514 the family will receive guest from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment to follow at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

