YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie James “Tykie” Hill, Jr., was born October 18, 1961, to Louise and Willie Hill, Sr., in Youngtown, Ohio.

He transitioned to his heavenly home Monday, July 4, 2022, in Austintown Health Care Center.

Willie attended public schools in Campbell and Youngstown, later he went on to Job Corp.

As a youth, he was baptized at Gospel Temple Church and also sang in the youth choir.

He loved sports!!!! Willie could have been a sportscaster as much as he loved sports and he knew all the stats! Although, his favorite team was the Cowboys. He also loved to read.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to celebrate his life and legacy, his three sons, Mack Hill of Pennsylvania, Calvin E. Hill of Cleveland and William Trevera of Youngsown; a granddaughter, Miaya; his father, Willie Hill, Sr., of Campbell, Ohio; his loving mother, Louise Griffin and stepfather, Charles Griffin of Youngstown, Ohio; brothers, Calvin J. Hill of Liberty and Aaron C. (Alisa) Griffin of Youngstown; Aunt, Shirley Hill of Campbell, Ohio and uncles, Freeman (Phyllis) Grice of Pleasant Grove, Alabama and Joseph Griffin of Youngstown; nieces; nephews; cousins and other relatives and friends; a special friend, Susan White and close childhood friend, Rev. Young Tensley who visited with him from Intensive Care until God called Willie home.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene and Mamie Phillips and Lizzie and Joseph Hill and a brother, Eddie Asberry.

Funeral service will be Monday, July 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Gospel Temple Baptist Church in Campbell, Ohio.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Monday at the church.

The family wants to send a special thank you to the Intensive Care Team at St. Elizabeth health care center, Select Specialty and also the nursing and house care team at Austintown Health Care. May God Bless You All!

Please remember to follow Covid protocol by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

