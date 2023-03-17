YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie James Teemer, 70, Youngstown, passed into the Lord’s hands on Saturday, February 25, 2023 in Poland , Ohio.

Willie Teemer was born May 9, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of Frank and Mary Alice Daniel Teemer.

He was baptized in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ in July 2005 and received the Holy Ghost. Willie was a very stylish representative of God. He served his family, friends and community faithfully as a mechanic and gave his time and financial resources to help many families and friends. It is more blessed to give. He loved going to car shows and concerts; his favorite pastime was watching football.

He worked at Delphi Packard Electric.

Willie’s favorite scripture is Proverbs 4:20-22 KJV. My son, attend to my n words; incline thine ear unto my sayings. 21.Let them not depart from thine eyes; keep them in the midst of thine heart. 22. For they are life unto those that find them, and heath to all their flesh.

He leaves to cherish his memory by his children; Shawn Rozier, Tamika Rozier, Tiffiniee Teemer, Thomas (Amanda) Nickerson, Andre Dafney, and Tyreek Moore, siblings; Shirley Teemer, Long Beach, New York, Earlie (Virginia) Teemer, Albany, Georgia, and Roger (Daisey Deceased) Teemer, Hempstead, New York, Linda C. (Randy) Teemer-Baker, New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and DeBorah Ann Teemer, San Antonio, Texas, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister; Valerie Teemer, Delores D. Teemer Whipple, Frank Teemer, Jr., Hattie Lee Teemer and Clemon Edward Castell.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., was given the honor to serve the family. Thank you for entrusting us with your care.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.