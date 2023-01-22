YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie J. Beacham 74, of Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Willie was born May 1, 1948 in Clayton, Alabama and was the son of Henry Underwood and Willie Mae Beacham.

He attended South High School.

He was also a veteran of the United States Army.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Willie Mae McGilvary; his children, Rochun Nakia and Kibew Beacham; his sisters, Essie Ross and Barbara (Rickey) Howard of Alabama and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; his son, Karim Beacham; his siblings, Freddie and Arthur Beacham, Aaron McGilvary and Annie L. Griffin and his grandmother, whom reared him, Luna Mae Rivers.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m -12:00p.m. Wednesday January 25, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where services will follow promptly at 12:00 p.m.

Please remember you must wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the the funeral home.

