Willie George “Bubba” Cheirs, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Willie George “Bubba” Cheirs was called home Monday, October 4, 2021 at St Elizabeth Health Care Center.



Mr. Cheirs was born March 27, 1956 in Hickman, Kentucky, a son of Willie and Ruby Wallace Cheirs.

He was a graduate of South High School the class of 1975. He attended YSU to become an Athletic Coach.

He served his country by joining the Marine Corps.

He did custodial work in both Youngstown, Ohio and Gadsden, Alabama, at Gadsden Regional.

Willie loved the Lord, starting his day off every morning in prayer. He cherished his family dearly often referred to as “The Peacemaker”. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan because don’t forget they do have seven and yes Willie they have Google in Heaven. (Smile).



He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Tamera Cheirs of Chicago, Illinois; one sister, Virginia Hamilton of Youngstown, Ohio, whom he sometimes resided with; five brothers, Lawrence (Marilyn) Jones of Birmingham, Alabama, Hence Cheirs of Youngstown, Ohio, Danny Cheirs of Youngstown, Ohio, Robert (Barbie) Cheirs of Gadsden, Alabama and Tony Cheirs of Youngstown, Ohio; an aunt, Cora Mae Thomas and an uncle, Fred Bankston of Youngstown, Ohio. He also leaves Daeonnah and Tyquon Cheirs whom he helped rear and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends.



Willie was preceded in death by his forever eternal love Maria Williams, his parents, grandparents, uncles, and aunts.



A private memorial service will be held at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 511 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio for family members.

