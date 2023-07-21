YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie “Donnie” Glenn, Sr. was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 16, 2023 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center, Boardman Campus surrounded by his family.

Mr. Glenn was born December 21, 1932 in Leeds, Alabama, a son of Robert and Daisie Glenn and the youngest of 22 children.

He moved to Youngstown, Ohio in 1950, where he married the late Ernestine Glenn, February 10, 1983.

He joined the United States Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, worked for some time at the U.S. Postal Office and retired from LTV Steel Mill.

He enjoyed going to the race track, hunting, spending time on the porch and watching some of his favorites such as “Price is Right”, “Family Feud”, sports and Western movies. Mr Glenn was a wonderful man, great father and beloved friend.

He leaves to cherish his memory his five children, Gerald (Nikisia) Glenn of Augusta, Georgia, Kimberly Glenn, James Michael Glenn, Latasha (Emmett) Warren and Willie “Mann” Glenn, Jr., all of Youngstown; 22 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; closest friend, Milton Steward and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two daughters, Salena Glenn and Dorothy Jean Glenn; a son, Eric Glenn and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Thomas.

Funeral service will be Monday, July 24, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, prior to the service.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor and privilege to serve the family during their time of bereavement. We thank you for entrusting your care to us.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 23 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.