Willie D. Plater, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie D. Plater 95, Youngstown departed this life on Saturday July 24, 2021 at Park Vista Retirement Community.



Mrs Plater was born July 9, 1926 in Macon, Mississippi a daughter of John Henry and Mary Lee Sanders Ivy.

She was a homemaker and a member of Beulah Temple United Holy Church. She was a Deaconess, on the Home Missions Board, Chairman of the Benevolent Fund, an Usher, did Missionary work at hospitals, nursing homes and visited the sick and shut-ins at their homes.

She also was an avid fisherman.



She leaves to cherish her memory her grandson, Curtis (Iesha) Forest; her daughter-in-law, Charlotte Plater and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ernest Plater; three brothers and three sisters.



Funeral service will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Beulah Temple United Holy Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose. Thank you in advance.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

