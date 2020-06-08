Breaking News
Willie Corley, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

F.D. Mason Funeral Home

May 31, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Willie Corley, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio - obit
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie Corley, Jr. , 60 of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Mercy Health Saint Elizabeth Health Center.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Shaquinna Saunders of New York and a host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. 

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Allen Corley and Bertha Norris. 

Due to COVID-19, cremation has taken place and there will be no services or calling hours. 

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 9, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

