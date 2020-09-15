Willie C. Wheeler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie C. Wheeler 93, of Youngstown departed this life on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Mr. Wheeler also known as “Willie C.” was born October 17, 1926 in Pelham, Georgia, a wonderful of Romy and Bertha Wheeler.

There will be no service or calling hours.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

