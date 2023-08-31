CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William T. Milhouse, Jr., 70, Campbell departed this life on Friday, August 25, 2023 in Guardian Health Care Center.

Mr. Milhouse was born December 12, 1952 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of William T. and Clare E. Locke Milhouse, Sr.

He attended the Campbell City School system.

He worked as a Maintenance Worker for the City of Struthers Street Dept.

He was a good man that loved life to the fullest. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.

He will be missed and cherished by his father and an aunt, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 12 Noon at Gospel Temple Baptist Church in Campbell. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Tuesday at the church.

Please remember to wear your mask when entering the church on Tuesday.

F. D. Mason was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

