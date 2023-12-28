YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Lee Thomas, 53, of Youngstown, also known as “Mann” to his family and friends, departed his life on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Mr. Thomas was born December 14, 1970, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Velmer Morris and William Clark.

William attended South High School.

He enjoyed spending time laughing and telling jokes with his family and friends. He loved music, movies and cooking. William was a die hard Dallas Cowboys football fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Amber Thomas of Columbus, Ohio and Aaron Thomas of Akron, Ohio; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Daphney (Syl) Dates and Jasmine Weaver, both of Youngstown and a host of nieces; nephews and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Ja’Juan Robbins; his siblings, Celestine Thomas, Shalena Clark and Robert Berry.

A homegoing celebration service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, December 29, 2023, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., before the service.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.