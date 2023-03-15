YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service for William Henry “Billy” Murray will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at the FD Mason Memorial Funeral Home, 511 W. Rayen Avenue.

William, 39 of Youngstown, departed this life suddenly Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Mr. Murray is the son of William Vincent and Sonya Weaver Murray.

He attended Youngstown city schools and worked various jobs in this area before relocating to Florida, where he also worked at different restaurants. William returned to Youngstown after 11 years to spend more time with his family, William was a free spirit to know him was to love him.

William leaves to cherish his memory his parents; a brother, Eric Weaver Sr.; a sister, Yasuko Murray of Illinois; four children, Neveah Bentley, Rakeem Beardsley, Gianna and Mario Murray; a a long time companion, Erica Larocca; three aunts, two uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He will be met at Heaven’s gate by his brother, Raymond Delmar Murray, Sr.; his grandparents, Franklin, Sr. and Elvira Weaver, Willie Murray and Blanche Murray Himes and two uncles, Henry Gaylord an Audie Murray.

The family would like to thank everyone for all acts of kindness, prayers, gifts and love, extended to them during this time please continue to keep us and each other in prayer.

Please remember mask are mandatory when entering the building.

