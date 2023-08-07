YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. William D. Bankhead 75, Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at his residence.

Mr. Bankhead was born November 17, 1947 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Calvin and Beatrice A Brown Bankhead.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and New Castle School of Trade.

He worked for General Motors, Youngstown Water Department, and served in the US Marine Corp from 1973-1977.

He loved to go fishing, golfing, home remodeling/repair, and he loved to cook and bake.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Shawn, Rochelle, William, Jr., Sheena, Shain, and Shawn, several grandchildren, one great-grandchildren and a brother, Calvin Bankhead, and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Lucy, Keith, Tallulah, Ronald, Irene, and Gerald “Butch” Bankhead, and a daughter Erin.

Funeral services will be 12 Noon on Wednesday, August 8, 2023 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.