William A. “Lucky” Burroughs, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. “Lucky” Burroughs 83, Youngstown departed this life on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Oasis Center.



Mr. Willilam Burroughs known as “Lucky” was born July 25, 1938 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, a son of William J. Burroughs and Gladys A. Burton.

Mr. Burroughs graduated from The Rayen School.

He worked for Copperwell and was a mechanic.

He was a member of Third Baptist Church for many years where he was an usher and drove the church van.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, William Perry, Steven Burroughs, Sr. and Eric Burroughs; a sister, Loretta Pressword; a niece, Sonya R. Brown; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Stephen, Jr., Markria and Jayla and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Matthew Burroughs.



Memorial service will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Please remember to wear your mask that covers your mouth and nose when entering the building.

