Wesley Hall, Youngstown, Ohio

There will be memorial services on Friday, February 12, 2021, 12:00 Noon, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Wesley Hall who transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly mansion on Friday, November 20, 2020.



Wesley was born August 21, 1949 to Lillian B. Hall and William Gordon in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was an avid Steelers fan. He loved to laugh and tell jokes. His laughter, kindness and generosity will be greatly missed.

Wesley leaves to cherish his memory, his common law wife, Jackie Rivers; two daughters, Martishcia (Rick) Sammons and Adrian (Jerry) Fordham; five grandchildren, Breonna (Christopher) Williams, Ricky Sammons, Brittany Rivers, Tierra Sammons and Brooke Fordham; four great-grandchildren, Caiden, C. J., Braxton and Bryce; one brother, Gary (Goldie) Carter of Georgia and a special cousin who was more like a sister, Joyce Paul and a host of relatives and friends.



He will be greeted at the heavenly gates by his parents.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 12, at the funeral home.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

