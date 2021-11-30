Wesley Allen Pierce, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wesley “Wes” Allen Pierce, Jr., 41 of Youngstown, departed this life Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Wesley was born June 29, 1980 in Youngstown Ohio, to the late Wesley and Frances Pierce.

He graduated from Wilson High School in 1998 and went on to work alongside his sister for Wendy’s and the Thomas 5 limited.

Besides spending time with his family, Wesley had a passion for working with his hands, playing video games and listening to music and anyone who knew him, knew he was an avid Steelers fan. He had a bright and energetic personality and could light up a room with just one smile.

He leaves to cherish his memory a longtime friend, Jennifer Phelps; three sons, Wesley Pierce-May, Ja’Mael Pierce and Allen Pierce-May; two daughters, Jameelah Murphy and Aaliyah May; six grandchildren, Rileigh May, Envy May, Zaviah Pierce, Za’mere May, Za’laiah May and Maleiah Macklin; five sisters, Ms. Alisha Bratton, Ashley Pierce, Alicia Pierce, Shanice Pierce and Sherice Pierce; two brothers, Lance Julious and Shannon Pierce; an aunt, Cora (Larry) Carter; his uncles, Kevin (Andrea) Wallace and Alvin White and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by both parents; a brother, LaVail White, Sr.; a sister, Shavonne Pierce and his grandparents, Olin and Elsie Wallace and Ira and Juanita Pierce.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m Thursday, December 2, 2021 at New Vision New Day Ministries, where friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.