Watson Wilcox, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Graveside services will be 12:00 Noon, Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Tod Homestead Cemetery, for Mr. Watson Wilcox, 89, Youngstown, who departed this life on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Windsor Health Center.

Mr Wilcox was born August 29, 1929, a son of Watson R. and Sadie Smith Wilcox, Sr.

He was a truck driver and attended Temple Emanuel 7th Day Adventist Church.

He leaves his caregiver, Tammie Riddle and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Wilcox.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.