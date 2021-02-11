Walter J. Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 10:00 a.m., at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Walter J. Williams, 74, Youngstown, who departed this life on Sunday, February 7, 2021, in Cleveland Clinic.



Mr. Williams was born April 19, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of Harry and Bertha VanStory Williams.

He was a graduate of South High School.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Delphi Packard, Youngstown City Schools in Transportation, Home Weatherization and was an Army veteran.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Keith (Karen) Wilson, Meceba Williams, Erika Fuller, Luther Stubbs, Anthony Stubbs and Sophawnia Coleman; his sister, Roberta Campbell King; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two special friends, Calvin Hairston and Fredrick Traylor and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Elaine Gibson and Harriet Hall and three grandchildren, Rayshawn Wright, Suadonte Wright and Nataia Coleman.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, February 16 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home prior to the service.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.