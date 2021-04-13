Vonell M. Sadler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Vonell M. Sadler, 62, Youngstown was called home on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic.



Ms. Sadler was born in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Robert Lee Brown and Deloris Sadler Freeman and later moved to Youngstown.

Vonell worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in food services and later at Rite Aid.

She enjoyed fellowship at Christ Centered Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Mia R. and Latoya S. Sadler; grandchildren, Jamia M. Council, Janiyah M. Sadler and Chase J. Smith and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother; stepfather, Albert Freeman; grandmother, Marie Boles; a brother, Edward Freeman; an aunt, Barbara Ann Boles and cousins, Jean and Geraldine “Pookie” McQueen



Funeral service will be Friday, April 16, 2021, 12:00 Noon, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, prior to the service.



Due to the pandemic we ask that you follow all CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing, and wearing a mask that covers your mouth and nose. Please do not linger around so that the family can start promptly at 12:00 Noon for their funeral service.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.