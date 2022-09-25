YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Vivian L. Stanley 64, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence.

Ms. Stanley was born July 12, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Will Stanley and Mary Jo Gray.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren, listening to 2Pac, cooking, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved to go shopping and watching crime shows.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Lynell, Lavelle, Latasha, and Latefa Stanley; siblings, Richard Stanley, Paulette Orr and Joseph Jackson, 15 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Lamar Stanley, Sr., Joseph Stanley, Jamal Abdullah Muhammad and William Stanley.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

F. D. Mason was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement