YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent T. McLendon 72, Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center main campus.



Vincent Thomas McLendon was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 1, 1950, to John B. Sr. and Adah Mae Allen Mclendon Sr. Vincent was the fourth of eight children.

As a native North Sider, Vincent was a graduate of The Rayen School of 1969 where he played varsity football. Vincent was enrolled in all of the Advanced Placement courses and French Club and excelled in English, receiving offers to work at the Youngstown Vindicator.

He also received an offer to enroll in the U. S. Military Academy at West Point, though he declined. He received training as a carpenter, plumber, electrician and mechanic and made his living as a skilled carpenter as part of Ohio Carpenters Union Local 171.



Vincent had one daughter, Vanessa, and one grandson, Javon, whom he loved dearly and he assisted in rearing.

In April 1977, he met the apple of his eye, Evelyn Walker, and later married.

An avid Cleveland Browns fan, Vincent favored playing tennis to stay active and often could be found following football and tennis matches on television. Vincent liked to invite siblings and friends to play chess and to relax with jazz music. Vincent was a valuable source of advice for everyone in his family, including siblings and nieces, and nephews. He always took time to listen to their experiences and was very patient in explaining their best course of action. He also spent a lot of time teaching his grandson, nieces and nephews how to fix cars and would spend hours with them until their problem was fixed. Vincent was close with his parents and was on hand to oversee their care in their later years. Vincent loved God and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He studied the bible and sought knowledge about God’s reward in heaven.



Vincent leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Evelyn Walker McLendon, his daughter, Vanessa McLendon, and his grandson; Javon Vargas, all of Youngstown; his brothers and sisters, John B. (Jacqueline) McLendon, Jr., Arthur (Louvinia) McLendon and Debbie Madison Youngstown, Kathleen McLendon of Ft. Washington, MD., Derrick McLendon of Washington, DC., and Yolanda Barrington of Federal Way, Washington, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and close friends.



Vincent’s parents and his brother George McLendon preceded him death,



Funeral service will be Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church at 12 Noon. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Thursday at the church.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.