Victoria P. Tommie, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria P. Tommie 88, Youngstown departed this life on Saturday, July 17, 2021 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family; she took the Master’s hand and moved to her heavenly home after battling lung cancer.



Victoria Priscilla (Erkard) Tommie was the fifth child born to Rev. Samuel H. Erkard and Queen Victoria Dukes Erkard on January 13, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Victoria was educated in Ohio public school system.

She accepted Christ and baptized at an early age at Tabernacle Baptist Church were her father ministered. During her visits to Detroit, she attended Kadesh Baptist Church with her family. The Kadesh Church family embraced her as a member.

In 1952, Victoria was joined in holy matrimony to the late Jonathan Tommie. During this union, they were blessed with two daughters, Sheila JoAnne and Cheryl Denise.

Victoria worked as a nurse’s aide at Northside Hospital for several years until she retired in 2000. She was a dedicated worker and was loved be her many co-workers.

Victoria loved her family. She spent most of her spare time at family gatherings playing family games. She has always been integral part of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives. She often traveled to take care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very selfless and she did not mind spending her time taking care of her family members when they needed anything. Victoria enjoyed her life. She had many loves. She loved listening to gospel music, watching game shows and the soap operas. She could be seen dancing, singing, laughing and enjoying herself anywhere she went. She truly was the life of the party at the family gatherings. She loved playing bingo. She made so many connections in the bingo community. She never met a stranger.



Victoria leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Sheila Banks and Cheryl Woods; one sister/niece, Valetta J. Richardson; a brother-in-law, Amos Tommie; three granddaughters, Adrienne Jackson, Melodic (Donell) Seward and Melissa Porter; eight great-grandchildren, Dailen, Devvon, Meleah, Aidan, Isaiah, Mekiah, Donell, Jr. and Brittany; five great-great-grandchildren; one special nephew whom she reared, Morgan Richardson; a very special and love adopted daughter, Vinnie Kelly and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings, Samuel, Jr., Edna, Thomas, Gloridean, Alvin, Elvin, Claudia and Morgan.



Funeral service will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., at 1:00 pm. Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.



Please remember to enter the building with a mask that covers your mouth and nose. Thank you in advance.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.