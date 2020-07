YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services were held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. for Versie L. Rollins, 85, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

