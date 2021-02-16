Veronica Melissa Fisher Catley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mrs Veronica “Ronnie” Melissa Fisher Catley, 49, of Youngstown, Ohio, who transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, in her sleep.



“Ronbow” was born on February 9, 1971 to Jenifer McElroy Fisher and Charles Fisher, both of Hubbard, Ohio.

“Ronnie” attended YSU, Hubbard and Youngstown City Schools. She graduated from East High School’s class of 1989.

She loved spending time with her family and friends and really enjoyed working with the elderly and disabled….especially at her job at Park Vista as an STNA. The love she held for patients was so great, that when one of her patients passed away, she would always come home in tears. She had previously worked as a supervisor at Belmont Confection in Girard. As a little child, she loved to ride on the motorcycle with her Uncle Ray.



She leaves to mourn her passing, her sons, Martel L. Fisher and Raymond C. Catley; her daughter, Danielle Catley; grandchildren, Pe’Aria McKinney, Romeo, Martonny Fisher, Catrice Smith and Xaviier A. Catley of Youngstown; her brother, Charles Campbell of Liberty; her uncle, Claude; cousin, Fredrick Fisher; aunts, Cozetta Oree and Katherine “Kay-Kay” Lee of Youngstown; Uncle Ray McElroy of Hubbard, as well as her parents, Charles of Liberty and Jenifer of Youngstown.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sophie and Shederick Fisher, Sr., of Hubbard and Norma J. Alli and Raymond McElroy, Sr., of Hubbard; her uncles, Shederick “Junie” Fisher, Jr. and Raymond C. McElroy, both of Hubbard.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

