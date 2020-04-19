Vera C. (Littlejohn) Rose, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vera C. (Littlejohn) Rose, 69, of Youngstown, departed this life Monday, April 13, 2020 at Hospice House.

Mrs. Rose was born May 17, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles Littlejohn and Elaine Roach.

She graduated from South High School in 1968 and Choffin Career Center in 1990.

She was an LPN and a member of the Nurses Association of America and worked for various places in the Youngstown Cleveland area. She attended World Fellowship Church and previously was a WRTA bus driver.

She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, David Rose; her son, Charles Taylor; her siblings, Vivian Hobbs and Louis (Lisha) Littlejohn; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Melissa Thomas and her siblings, Sharon Hyde and Charles Littlejohn.

Private services will be held for the immediate family.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 20, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.