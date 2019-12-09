Veleria Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at New Bethel Baptist Church for Mrs. Veleria D. Clinkscale, 84, Youngstown, who departed this life on Friday, November 29, 2019, in Omni Manor Nursing Home.



Mrs Clinkscale was born October 29, 1935, in Monroe, Louisiana, a daughter of Leroy and Bernice Brownfield-Caraway Thomas.

She retired from General Motors, was a union member of Local 112, a member of the church, a member of the Eastern Stars and enjoyed singing and dancing.

She leaves her children, Crystal (Theodore) Carpenter, Michael, Jantz (Sheila) and Monique Clinkscale; step-children, Pamela Freeman and Lavida Clinkscale; 37 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Grady Thomas and Roosevelt “Ricky” Clinkscale; step-sons, Bobby Jr. and Dary Clinkscale.

Friends may call on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with the Eastern Star service at 6:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Incorporated and on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.