FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Valerie “Funkahoness” Carter-Caldwell, age 63, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, transitioned into eternal rest on Monday, November 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 28, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Wilma S. Bingham-Carter and James M. Carter.

Valerie lived in Farrell, Pennsylvania, for three years but was originally from Youngstown, Ohio.

Valerie graduated from North High School in 1977 and obtained her GED in 1983. She worked as a nurse aide until she no longer was able to due to health issues.

She loved music like no other. Her passion was singing and hand dancing. Valerie enjoyed going to sing at karaoke and watching musicians perform. She was in a band called We Funk All Starz where she then got her stage name Funkahoness. Valerie loved her family and was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, daughter and friend. She will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her children Robert Ayers II of Youngstown, Lamar Carter I of Warren, Freddie (Jessica) Caldwell of Youngstown and Chenoa (Kejuan Clay) Caldwell of Youngstown; grandchildren, Robert Ayers III, Giselle Morgan, Quenell Ayers, Kinnidy Mckinley, Jawan Ayers, Amariah Carter, Seraiah Carter, Lamar Carter II, Jaye’Den Caldwell, Madison Caldwell, Zachariah Caldwell, Mikaylah Caldwell, Jordan Caldwell, Chase Clay and a host of friends and family.

Valerie is preceded in death by her infant son, Michael Carter; her parents; grandparents; grandchildren, ZaNiya and Zaire and her daughter-in-law, Rasheda Carter.

A funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, where a visitation with the family we be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Please follow CDC guidelines (six-foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth nose and seating will be limited.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., have been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

