YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tyrone Hyshaw, Sr., 67, Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 peacefully at Austintown Healthcare Center.

Mr. Hyshaw was born on October 30, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Moses and Janet White Hyshaw.

He attended Rayen High School and worked for BFI.

Tyrone enjoyed playing cards, watching football and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan; he enjoyed dressing up on game day in his purple jersey and he always enjoyed being around family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 41 years, Diane Dunlap Hyshaw; his children, Tyrone (Gari Lynn) Hyshaw, Jr. and Victoria (Deres) Benn of Chattanooga, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Ariaha Hyshaw, Gabrielle Benn and Jazmine Benn; his siblings, Mozetta Mims, Janice Hyshaw, Stephanie Hyshaw and Moses Hyshaw, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tyrone Grant.

Funeral service will be Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service.

We are honored and grateful for choosing us to care for your bereavement needs. Please know that we are continually praying for comfort and peace upon you.

